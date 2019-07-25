Frances WoycheshinOct. 31, 1921 - July 22, 2019Frances ZaJac Woycheshin, 97, of Marlin, formerly of Bremond, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bremond, Texas, with Monsignor Isidor Rozycki officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home.Pallbearers are Caleb Woycheshin, Issac Spelce, Michael Kohl, Wesley Johnson, Daniel Rekieta, and Reggie Rekieta.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

