Clyde WorrellJuly 4, 1946 - Dec. 29, 2019Clyde Worrell, Command Sergeant Major Retired, age 73, of Leroy, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in West. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Gerald Cemetery near Leroy, conducted by the Texas National Guard. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.Clyde was born July 4, 1946, in Waco, the son of William and Annie Laurie (Shannon) Worrell. He attended schools in West and was a 1964 graduate of West High School. On February 4, 1967, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Ross in Leroy. Clyde proudly served his country with the Texas National Guard and the United States Army for 40 years before retiring at the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He was a member of The Leroy Church where he served as a Deacon and on many committees. Clyde enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and a special cousin, Ben Evelyn Chester.Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Dorothy Worrell of Leroy; daughter, Nikki Shreve of Leroy; son, Clyde Wesley Worrell and wife, Melisa, of Crawford; grandchildren, Madison Worrell, Adrianna Kuhn and husband, Garren, William Worrell, Brian Worrell, Kyle Worrell, Kevin Montaner, Elizabeth Austin and husband, Chad, Emilie Ivey, and Erica Ivey; great-grandson, Rylan; great-granddaughter, Harper on the way; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leroy Church or Texas Military Forces Museum at Camp Mabry in Austin.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Worrell, Clyde
To send flowers to the family of Clyde Worrell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home, Inc.
808 S. Reagan St.
P.O. Box 423
West, TX 76691
808 S. Reagan St.
P.O. Box 423
West, TX 76691
Guaranteed delivery before Clyde's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Guaranteed delivery before Clyde's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.