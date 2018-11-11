Fred Worley, Jr.Sept. 9, 2018 - Nov. 10, 2018Fred Melton Worley, Jr. passed away in peace and surrounded by his loving family on November 10, 2018. A memorial service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, November 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Fred was born and raised in Taylor, Texas by loving parents, Fred and Regina Worley, Sr. He was a graduate of Taylor High School where he excelled in athletics and academics. Fred was excited to celebrate his 50th high school reunion with his classmates earlier this fall. His senior year in high school, he was awarded [JK1] the Citizens National Bank Scholarship to Baylor University where he was a member of Kappa Omega Tau fraternity. After graduating from Baylor in 1972 with a degree in Finance and Economics, Fred began his banking career at Citizens National Bank in Waco. Throughout his banking career, which spanned five decades, Fred was known for his integrity, commitment to his customers, and community involvement. Most recently, Fred volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was on the Board of Directors. Throughout his life, he was an active member of the Waco Rotary Club, Keep Waco Beautiful, Keep Texas Beautiful, the Art Center Waco, CASA, the Boy Scouts, Leadership Waco, and the Waco Chamber of Commerce. One of his proudest accomplishments was his role in the founding and construction of the Cameron Park Zoo.Fred was passionate about sports - coaching youth baseball and basketball for his children; serving as Commissioner of the American Softball Association; officiating track at Baylor, UIL, and TAPPS; volunteering with Baylor Softball; and officiating high school football for more than 40 years. Fred was a legend in this role, spending his Friday nights wearing the white-hat, managing the emotions of hundreds of coaches and players, and exhibiting patience and fairness. His crew was highly lauded for their professionalism, often receiving requests for marquee match-ups, playoff games, and even state championships. Fred is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Worley; sister, Sandy Worley and Bob Hand, her husband, of Houston; son, Trey Worley and Jaime, his wife, of McKinney, Texas; son, Jared Kahanek of Washington D.C. and daughter Jessica Kahanek and Lewis Lowe, her husband, of Washington D.C.; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Sophia Worley. Fred is also survived by his mother-in-law Jo Ellen Fulbright; brothers-and sisters-in-law, Linda and Brian Watts, Mary Alice Lewis, Sue Ellen Meyer, Joe and Jerri Fulbright, Rose and Danny Abshire, Grady and Jennifer Fulbright, and Pat and Ande Fulbright; and scores of nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers include Skeet Doss, Jimmy Mucha, Mike Connell, Johnny Giotes, Nathan Christian, Steve Stuckert, Chuck Lewis, and Harry Harelik.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
