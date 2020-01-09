Estelle WootenSeptember 16, 1921 - January 5, 2020Estelle Wooten, 98, of China Spring, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She took her flight peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., with the Rev. Mike Copeland and Pastor Bill Packer officiating. Burial will follow at Powers Chapel Cemetery in Wilderville, Falls County.Estelle was born September 16, 1921 to William Frank and Freida Lemke Cox in the community of Baileyville, TX in Milam County. She was the seventh of ten children. She grew up and attended school in the New Salem, Briary, Powers Chapel, and Pleasant Grove communities.She was united in marriage to Nat S. Wooten on August 19, 1939. They lived in Cedar Springs, TX for a brief time before moving to Dallas, TX, where their daughter Sue was born in May of 1941. After a brief stay in Dallas, Nat and Estelle returned to the farm where Nat raised his home-grown tomatoes. They moved to Waco in 1948 where Nat was employed with the General Tire and Rubber Company for 31 years. Their son, Robert Terral (Terry), was born in February of 1951. Upon Nat's passing in May of 2005, she remained in her home in Waco for two years before moving to China Spring to live with Sue in 2007.Estelle was no stranger to, nor afraid of hard work. In her early years, working in the cotton and tomato fields and performing many chores related to farm life were commonplace. Before her children left home, she was an avid home maker. She was a self-taught, and very talented seamstress and designer, and was also very proficient in refurbishing furniture. Both of her children were outfitted in handmade clothes that were finer than any that could be bought. She kept her home in immaculate condition, and any event she ever hosted was exquisite.Estelle also had a passion for cooking, and the food she prepared was fit for a King. She made the best pecan pie this side of Heaven.After her children were grown, Estelle was employed at Gilbreath's Manufacturing where she designed lingerie. She also served as the clothing Director for the Methodist Children's Home for 12 years.Upon retirement, she enjoyed gardening and was well known for growing beautiful roses. She spent many happy hours with her family and friends. She made numerous outfits for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved. All of us affectionately called her MiMi. She served as a caretaker for three of her sisters, making many frequent, and sometimes long trips to bring food and clothing to them. She had a particular fondness for gospel music and possessed a very large collection. She sang in church and was constantly attending gospel music singings with Nat. It is quite doubtful that she ever missed an episode of Lawrence Welk, and she adored the Gaither vocal band.As MiMi's health began to decline, Sue served as a selfless caretaker for her for nine years, sacrificing her own needs to take care of her mother. Even as her health failed, she still enjoyed crafts and sewing. She kept her mind sharp by playing Spider Solitaire, and she spent an hour a day in devotional books and the Scriptures, not to mention countless hours of prayer for others. Baylor Women's and Men's basketball games brought her great pleasure (being a basketball player herself in her youth).Mimi was always a faithful church member, and the last church she attended was First Baptist Church of China Spring where she was faithful until her health forced her to stay home. She was the eldest member of the church. After having to stay home, she still had church with Sue, as there were many pastors she enjoyed watching on television.The most important aspect of Estelle's life was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She knew that church membership was not a substitute for salvation. She fully trusted Jesus Christ and His finished work on the cross for her salvation. She was a bold witness for Christ, and is responsible for leading several souls to the Lord. When she offered advice to her friends or family, it was not her opinion, but rather, "What saith the Lord". She was generous and giving to everyone she encountered, frequently putting the needs of others before her own. She was not one who waited for the needy to ask for assistance. She saw the need and responded.Estelle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Nat; her son, Terry; siblings, Gertrude (Polly) Morgan, Ethel Hargrove, Lena Hatcher, Irene Page, William Cox, Fred Cox, Ora Belle Thrasher and Weldon Cox; and son-in-law, Earl Anderson.She is survived by her brother, Charles Cox and wife, Rita; her daughter, Sue Anderson; grandsons, Brian Anderson and wife Andrea, Kevin Anderson and wife, Sheila; great-grandchildren, Ashli Kubista and husband, Kyle, Jennifer Gibbs and husband, Brandon, and Cody Anderson; great-great-grandchildren, Karson, Elias, and Adeline Kubista and Collyns Gibbs; a dear family friend Don Bailey; one nephew, several nieces, and a host of long time friends.Estelle was blessed to have had devoted caregivers during her last 4 years: Patty Stovall, Vicky Harris, Ruth Turbin, Jo Ann Clark, Kelli Skarpa, Cristina Dominguez, and Paulette James. Dr. Michael Loden and his dedicated staff provided compassionate care for many years.Pallbearers will be Brian Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Cody Anderson, Keith Cox, Kyle Kubista, and Brandon Gibbs. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Michael Loden, Dr. Michael Attas, Don Campbell, and Robert Brewer.The family would like to express appreciation to the Providence Ascension nursing staff of station 3 East, and the Providence Hospice team.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of China Spring, The Salvation Army, charity of your choice, or simply extend your kindness to those in need.The family invites you to leave a message on the guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
