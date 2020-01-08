Estelle WootenSept. 16, 1921 - Jan. 5, 2020Estelle Cox Wooten, age 98, of Waco, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence. Services are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
