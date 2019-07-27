Mae WoolfJan. 12, 1924 - July 24, 2019Mae Woolf passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Sunday, July 28, at Agudath Jacob Cemetery, with Rabbi Lanxner officiating.Mae was born January 12, 1924, in Galveston, Texas, to Jake and Mamie Sampson. Mae was educated at The University of Texas. She and Vernon were members of Congregation Agudath Jacob for 45 years. She belonged to Hadassah and was an avid Mah-Jong player.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Woolf; daughter, Mimi Woolf Moore; and brother, Eugene Sampson.She is survived by her son, Louis Woolf of Waco, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Woolf Henry and husband, Dan; son-in-law, Gary Moore, Sr.; six grandchildren, Jonathan Woolf and wife, Becky, Cheryl Woolf, Brandy Moore and fiancé, Joey Vasser, Gary Moore, Jr., Kayla Henry and Brianna Henry; great-grandchildren, Taylin, Rylee and Aubrey Henry; and sister-in-law, Rae Sklar Sampson.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

