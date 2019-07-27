Mae WoolfJan. 12, 1924 - July 24, 2019Mae Woolf passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Sunday, July 28, at Agudath Jacob Cemetery, with Rabbi Lanxner officiating.Mae was born January 12, 1924, in Galveston, Texas, to Jake and Mamie Sampson. Mae was educated at The University of Texas. She and Vernon were members of Congregation Agudath Jacob for 45 years. She belonged to Hadassah and was an avid Mah-Jong player.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Woolf; daughter, Mimi Woolf Moore; and brother, Eugene Sampson.She is survived by her son, Louis Woolf of Waco, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Woolf Henry and husband, Dan; son-in-law, Gary Moore, Sr.; six grandchildren, Jonathan Woolf and wife, Becky, Cheryl Woolf, Brandy Moore and fiancé, Joey Vasser, Gary Moore, Jr., Kayla Henry and Brianna Henry; great-grandchildren, Taylin, Rylee and Aubrey Henry; and sister-in-law, Rae Sklar Sampson.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(1) entry
With deepest sympathy, Bradford Willis
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.