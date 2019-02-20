Jack WooleyOct. 13, 1923 - Feb. 18, 2019Jack Wooley, 95, of Waco, passed away February 18, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel at 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Private family burial to follow service on Saturday.Jack was born October 13, 1923, in Lott, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayman and Dewey Woolley. He married his high school sweetheart, Angeline Frei, in 1944; she preceded him in death on January 15, 1971. He is survived by his children: daughter, Jackie Lipski and husband, Allan, of Riesel, Texas; sons, John and wife, Debbie, of Austin, Texas, and Jeff and wife, Debbie, of Riesel; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his wife, Barbara Jean of Waco, whom he married in June 1985, and her sons, Mike Owens and wife, Lisa, and Blake Owens and wife, Jamie, and their families.Jack graduated from Lott High School in 1940, attended Baylor University until volunteering for service, where he served in the European theater during World War II as a glider pilot, returned to Baylor and completed graduate school in 1952. He was a C.P.A., serving various clients, and served in various senior management roles at the Brazos River Authority for over 30 years, retiring January 1, 1992. After retirement, he raised cattle on his farm in Riesel until his 90th birthday. He served as a director of several local and state organizations, volunteered with the H.O.T. Fair & Rodeo, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Reicher Catholic High School, and St. Louis Catholic Church. He was also an entrepreneur, responsible for several businesses over the years.His philosophy was simple: "There is no limit to what you can accomplish if you don't mind who takes credit for the results."The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherine's Rehabilitation, especially the physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech/language therapists, as well as, Providence Hospice and the Visiting Angels, for their care of Jack over the past two months following his fall and hip surgery.Pallbearers are Gary Becker, Darrell Koester, Dwight Mahoney, Gary Vogel, Austin Wooley and Drew Wooley. Honorary Pallbearers are Dean Conner, Charley Furrer, John Garland, and Jim Skrabanek.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reicher Catholic High School Scholarship Fund, American Cancer Society, or the H.O.T. Fair & Rodeo Scholarship Fund.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.