Barbara WooleyJan. 23, 1935 - May 22, 2019Barbara Wooley passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Dwight Mahoney officiating. A private burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Barbara was born January 23, 1935, in Dallas, Texas, to Dean and Madie Turner. Barbara was educated at Waco High School and graduated in 1952 and then attended Baylor University. She worked at Brazos River Authority for 34 years, retiring in 1997 as administrative assistant to the BRA Board of Directors. She enjoyed her job as well as being associated with all the people involved with the Authority.Barbara and Jack Wooley were married in 1985. After her retirement they traveled quite often making lots of new friends. After her retirement, she stayed very busy. Among her favorite things to do was being with her "Pounce" friends every week, laughing, eating, and having a good time together and trying to solve all the problems of the world.Barbara also stayed in touch with her 1952 Waco High School Group and regularly met for lunch. She was on the WHS planning committee for reunions.Barbara was an avid Baylor fan, especially the Baylor Bear Girls basketball teams. She and Jack were followers to the games and met many new people along the way.Barbara was also a faithful member of Lake Shore Church of Christ were she was involved in several programs.She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jack Wooley.She is survived by two sons, Mike Owens and wife, Lisa, of Cypress, Texas, and Blake Owens and wife, Jamie, of Lewisville, Texas; stepdaughter, Jackie Lipski and husband, Alan, of Riesel; stepson, John Wooley and wife, Debbie, of Austin, Texas; stepson, Jeff Wooley and wife, Debbie, of Riesel; and grandchildren, Krista Halfmann, Ryan Owens, Hunter Owens, Taylor Owens, Dustin Tong, Alisa Lipski, Stacey Eaton, Austin Wooley, Katie Farkash, Kaitlyn Gose, and Drew Wooley; great-grandchildren, Brady, Lila, Evelyn, Dax, Ford, Lilly, and Alex.Pallbearers will be Ryan Owens, Hunter Owens, Dustin Tong, Jim and Loftin.Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Vogel, Dean Conner, Charlie Furrer, and Drew Wooley.The family would like to thank Cheryl Vogel, Jeff Wooley, Jackie Lipski, and Kay Kopp for the love showed to our Mom.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
