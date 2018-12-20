William T. WoodyNov. 26, 1938 - Dec. 18, 2018William T. Woody passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 22, at Lorena High School Performing Arts Center with Pastor Matt Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.William was born November 26, 1938, in Gainesville, Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents, U.B and Toska Woody.He is survived by his wife, Suzan Woody; two sons, Bill Woody of Hillsboro, Texas, and John Woody and wife, Cindy, of Corsicana, Texas; four grandsons; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; and a sister, Mary Woody Wolfe.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

