Mary Kay WoodwardMarch 2, 1924 - January 2, 2020Mary Katherine "Mary Kay" Schiller Woodward passed away on January 2, 2020 in Waco, at the age of 95. A private family memorial is planned.Mary Kay was born in Waco to Ladislav S. "Fred" and Mary P. Schiller on Texas Independence Day, March 2, 1924. She was a direct descendent of the first large Czech migration to Texas in 1851.Her parents, young sister Helen Jo, and husband Charles C. Woodward, preceded her in death.She was educated in Waco schools and graduated from Abbey Business College in 1942. She was assistant to the Commanding General at Blackland Army Air Field during World War II and later as the first female employee at Central Freight Lines. Mary Kay owned and operated Town & Country Dress Shop for 25 years before retirement. She was a dedicated member of St. Louis Catholic Church.Mary Kay married Charles Clanton Woodward on December 27, 1947. They had four children. Her faith, family, friends, and home were the foundation of her life.She is survived by her beloved children, Mark Woodward of Woodway, Michele Henderson of Houston, Matt Woodward and wife, Janine, of Woodway, Missy Woodward of Los Angeles and her "other daughter," Gail Cole Hoy of The Woodlands. She is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild who all loved their "Mimi" so much – Hilary Henderson Lanphere and husband, Brett, Whitney Henderson Douglas and husband, Alex, Matthew Woodward and wife, Jenni, Kelsey Woodward Scherschel and husband, Logan, Joshua Woodward and great-granddaughter, Olivia Marin Douglas.The family wishes to thank Jola Cross for her many years of compassionate care and companionship. Gratitude is expressed to her lifelong friends Richard Geibel and Paul Daniels.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the National Brain Tumor Society in honor of her much-loved daughter-in-law, Laurie Woodward, or a charity of choice.May she Rest In His Peace.
Woodward, Mary Kay
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Woodward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.