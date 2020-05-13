Jackie Woodward Dec. 22 1951 - May 4 2020 God granted her peace, relieved her pain, and took her to be with him. No services are planned, per her request. In memorial, hug your kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Kiss your spouse or do something nice for a friend. Special thanks to Interim Hospice for their wonderful services and care. - Leon Woodward, grieving spouse and soulmate

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Woodward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries