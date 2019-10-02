Kathy Marie WoodsAug. 30, 1954 - Sept. 28, 2019Kathy Marie Woods, age 65, ended her lengthy battle against cancer in Katy, Texas, on September 28, 2019. While our hearts are extremely heavy because we no longer have this beautiful, strong, intelligent, and caring woman in our lives, we are thankful that her pain has ended, and she has found peace.She was born August 30, 1954, in Waco, Texas, to the late Jim Bill and Rita Reid. She attended Baylor University, where she first met her two great life loves — husband of 44 years, Mike Woods, and the passion for educating children.After graduating, Kathy pursued a career in elementary education. She spent 36 years teaching children in the Dallas and Arlington Independent School Districts. She retired in 2011 to help care for her family.Kathy was a dedicated mother and quintessential "Mimi" who cherished her two children (who she talked to daily) and her beloved grandchildren.Kathy is survived by her husband, Mike Woods; daughter, Kelly Marie Beatty of Houston, Texas; son and wife, Michael and Keenan Woods of Falls Church, Virginia; brother and wife, James and Carol Reid of Conroe; and five treasured grandchildren: Jackson Maxwell Beatty, Scarlett Marie Beatty, Rylan Marie Woods, Emerie Elizabeth Woods, and one on the way, Baylor Thomas Reid Woods.Please join us for a viewing frpm 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at China Spring Cemetery.Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Dravet Syndrome Foundation as these were charitable organizations dear to her heart.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
