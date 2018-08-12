John C. WoodsFeb. 20, 1927 - Aug. 8, 2018The veterans in Central Texas lost a valuable Veterans advocate. John C. Woods, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, August 8, 2018. after a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 15, at Oakwood Cemetery.A World War II veteran, John Woods, was born of Aubrey Travis Woods and Edith Marcella Houser Woods, February 20, 1927. John was the grandson of Dr. John Calvin Woods and Mary L. Witt Woods of Waco. As a child, John moved to Dallas with his family, where he graduated from Sunset High School. He then attended Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas at Arlington. John then entered the Army, serving his country in Italy in World War II. After his military service, he was honorably discharged as a Warrant Officer.Prior to John's retirement from Plantation Foods, he was associated in management positions in the insurance and manufactured housing industry here in Waco. After retirement, he became a life member of the American Legion and pursued his continuous volunteer service to God and Country as Chaplain, attaining the State Office as The Department of Texas State Chaplain. During his tenure of service for The American Legion, among his many accomplishments was the organization and the establishment of the American Legion 11th District Chaplain Association, which he honed and taught procedure to Post and District Chaplains.During this period, John became aware of the additional need for volunteer Veteran Advocates in the form of Service Officers for a VARO outreach program. Being a life member of the VFW, John received service officer schooling through the VA Regional Office in Waco and Temple. During this time, John and a fellow WWII Veteran Advocate founded the Waco VARO Outreach Program to help many veterans and their families. Also, during the fight to keep the Waco VA Medical Center from closing, John founded and organized the Veteran's Advocate Coalition, which helped provide considerable support from other veteran organizations. Without the support from the VARO, the program would never have gotten off the ground. The Waco VA Medical Center remains open to this day!John was a patriotic, God fearing man who loved life, family, friends and his country, with a strong belief in the American dream, which he attained. John traveled the road of life, contributing and making it better in his own way. We know John will be truly missed, but not forgotten, as he will live in the hearts of many friends and loved ones, forever.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
