Jud Earl Woodruff, Jr.Nov. 17, 1954 - Aug. 29, 2019Jud E. "Bruz" Woodruff, 64, of Chalk Bluff, has drifted into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, August 29, 2019.A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with Pastor Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, at the funeral home.Jud was born in Waco on November 17, 1954, to Jud and Tommie McClain Woodruff. He attended Connally schools and graduated from Connally High School in 1973. After graduation he moved to Austin and then to Houston to work as a welder on off-shore wells. He moved back to Waco where he worked on the construction of Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant. After that he worked as an engineer at M&M Mars. He was presently employed at AT&T.Jud loved riding his Harley and taking road trips with his friends. He enjoyed going to Rockport and Port Aransas, deep-sea fishing, and playing his guitar.Jud was preceded in death by grandsons, Cash and Wyatt Spicer; sister-in-law, Virginia Harper; and father-in-law, Norman Keinz.Jud is survived by his wife and best friend, Jo Ann; son, Jud Earl (Sonny) Woodruff, III; stepsons, William Christopher Spicer and Micah Ryan Spicer and wife, Allie; father, Jud Earl Woodruff, Sr., and wife, Barbara; and mother, Tommie Hefelfinger, and husband, Marvin. He is also survived by sisters, Patricia Rutherford and husband, Tommy, Audrey Abel and husband, Charles, Gloria Woodruff, and Cynthia Gonzales; brother, David Gonzales, mother-in-law, LaVerne Keinz; sisters-in-law, Vicki Puryear and husband, Marvin, and Norma Savage and husband, Junior; several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all family and friends.In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in memory to Renew Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd, Waco, 76710.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
