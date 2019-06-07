Gerald WoodruffJune 10, 1960 - June 4, 2019Gerald Wayne Woodruff, 58, of Elm Mott, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his residence.Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday June 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Gerald was born June 10, 1960 to Richard and Gretchen (Szanto) Woodruff in Waco, Texas.He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Woodruff, Sr.; and two brothers, William and Jimmy Woodruff.Survivors include his mother, Gretchen Funderburk; brothers, Richard Woodruff Jr., John Woodruff, Jeff Woodruff, and Danny Woodruff; and sister, Rachel Camp. Gerald also had numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

