Tracey WoodlockDec. 4, 1962 - Aug. 24, 2018Tracey Don "Woody" Woodlock, age 55, of Gatesville, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation with the family will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the funeral home.Tracey was born on December 4, 1962 to Tim and Joyce Woodlock in Altus, Oklahoma. He attended school in Abilene, TX and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1981. He married Marcia Brown on November 7, 2009. Tracey worked for TDCJ off and on since 1981. He recently retired and worked for US Xpress trucking at the time of his death. He also worked as a jailer at the Coryell County Sheriff's Department, the Sports Editor at the Gatesville Messenger, and several other jobs over the years. He enjoyed playing softball and volleyball in local leagues. He was also a Little League baseball and softball coach for many years. Tracey was a hard worker, great supervisor, and was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a great friend to many people.He was preceded in death by his Mam-ma, Roberta McDuffey and father-in-law, LaVerne Clingerman.He is survived by his wife, Marcia Woodlock; parents, Tim and Joyce Woodlock; children, Cassie Perez and husband, Ruben, Rowdy Taylor and wife, Amanda, Ryan Taylor and wife, Jennifer, all of Gatesville; seven grandchildren, Roman and Brooke Perez, Landon Sommerfeld, Addison and Aspen Taylor, Ryah and Declan Taylor; sisters, Sandy Hassett of Santee, California, Rebecca Watazychyn and husband, Dale of Georgetown, Texas, Patty McCommas and husband, Scott, of Florence, Texas; brother Timmy Woodlock, of Gatesville, numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, David Wasson. and special friend, Jill Thomas.Memorials may be made to the Team Dylan scholarship fund at the National United Bank in Gatesville or the American Heart Association www2.heart.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.