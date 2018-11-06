Julie Kohlscheen WoodliffDec. 28, 1971 - Oct. 31, 2018Julie Ann Kohlscheen Woodliff, 46, of Hewitt, went to rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, October 31, 2018. She was born the daughter of Joan and Russell Kohlscheen.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. All are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crawford.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.