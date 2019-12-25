Henry WoodliffJanuary 21, 1938 - December 24, 2019In the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Charles Henry Woodliff was carried home with the angels. After valiantly battling many health issues for the last two years, he is now at peace.Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., with The Rev. Brooks Kimmey officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, interment will be in Waco Memorial Park.Charles was born to Charles Milton and Alma Zona (A.Z.) Woodliff on January 21, 1938, in Waco, Texas. He grew up attending Waco schools and was raised in Third Street Baptist Church. After graduating Waco High School, in 1956, he studied at Baylor University, graduating in 1962 with his BBA.Charles formerly owned and operated Amaco Products and sold insurance for Reliable and United. After his retirement, he enjoyed relaxing by spending time with Doris, his beloved wife of fifty-six years, and playing with his dogs. He will fondly be remembered for his sense of humor, enjoyment of smoking his tobacco pipe and love of his animals, especially Boston Terriers.Charles leaves a legacy of love in his family and friends: his wife, Doris; daughter, Lisa Jenkins and husband, Erik; son, Davin and wife, Kim; and son, Greg and wife, Kass; grandchildren, Elissa and Eli Campbell, Dalton Woodliff, Aaron Randolph and wife, Kortney, Ashley Havard and husband, Wes, and Clark and Kendall Woodliff; plus great-grandchildren, many cousins and lifelong friends, namely his dear childhood friends, Jarod and Lynette Baugh.Charles' family wishes to thank Providence Home Care and Providence Hospice for their Loving care in the past two years, especially Jennie, Gilda, Megan, Heather, Miranda, Krista, Delinda, Michele, Danny, Robert, Derrick, Judy, and special angel Kay. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Providence Hospice or Fuzzy Fiends Rescue.
Woodliff, Henry
