Marie Antoinette WoodleyMarch 21, 1972 - Jan. 17, 2020Marie Antoinette Zapata Woodley, 47, was born on March 21, 1972 to Ubaldo Zapata Jr. and Adelaide Perez. She was called home on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by her children, siblings, and loving parents.Marie lived her wife full of laughter and love, with a smile that could light up any room. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.Marie is survived by her children, Kayla Marie Gregory, Jessika Danielle Gregory, Dominick Solomon Woodley, and Alexander Ismail Woodley; three grandchildren, Braydynn Marie Hague, Brycen Lane Hague, and Braxton Andrew Hague; and her parents, siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.The visitation will be 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., with funeral services to be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7201 Viking Dr. Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Woodley, Marie Antoinette
