Albert WoodellNov. 2, 1935 - May 25, 2019Albert Woodell passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Cary Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Angus Cemetery in Alto, New Mexico, Monday, June 3.Albert was born November 2, 1935, in Pecos, Texas, to Alex and Gladys Woodell. Albert graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 1959. He worked at Post-Montgomery for 42 years. He enjoyed his family, being a servant for others, and playing golf.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Beth Burt and Jo Malone; and one brother, E.A. Woodell.Albert is survived by his wife, Norma Woodell, of Bruceville, Texas; daughter, Lyn Woodell; son, Kenneth Woodell; granddaughter, Meaghan Lewis and husband, Jon; granddaughters, Kaitlin Kilgore and husband, Clint, and Delaney Woodell; great-grandchildren, Nolan Lewis, Reihan Lewis, and Alexandra Kilgore.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

