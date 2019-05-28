Albert WoodellNov. 2, 1935 - May 25, 2019Albert Woodell passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Cary Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Angus Cemetery in Alto, New Mexico, Monday, June 3.Albert was born November 2, 1935, in Pecos, Texas, to Alex and Gladys Woodell. Albert graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 1959. He worked at Post-Montgomery for 42 years. He enjoyed his family, being a servant for others, and playing golf.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Beth Burt and Jo Malone; and one brother, E.A. Woodell.Albert is survived by his wife, Norma Woodell, of Bruceville, Texas; daughter, Lyn Woodell; son, Kenneth Woodell; granddaughter, Meaghan Lewis and husband, Jon; granddaughters, Kaitlin Kilgore and husband, Clint, and Delaney Woodell; great-grandchildren, Nolan Lewis, Reihan Lewis, and Alexandra Kilgore.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.