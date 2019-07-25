Nancy Jane WoodardJanuary 17, 1941 - July 21, 2019Nancy Jane Woodard, 78, stepped into heaven on Sunday July 21, 2019 at a Hospice in Burleson. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at Lucas and Blessing Funeral Home. Interment will be at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington.Nancy was born January 17, 1941, in Gainesville, Texas, to John and Ora Stewart Gray. She grew up in Gainesville, Texas and Fresno, California. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1959. After high school, she attended Fresno City College from 1959 to 1960 and later attended Tarrant County Junior College from 1976 to 1979, working towards an Associate Degree in Business.Nancy began work for the Texas Jewish Post in 1984 as an office assistant where she worked for two years. Nancy went on to work as an administrative assistant and secretary for Cana Baptist Church and Crestmont Baptist Church in Burleson, Texas. She was secretary for 6 1/2 years in the Ranch Management Department at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth and six years at Highland Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, where she retired in 2012.Nancy was highly active in church life both at Crestmont Baptist Church in Burleson as a Sunday school teacher and choir member as well as in later years at Highland Baptist in Waco where she was involved in women's ministry, singles ministry and the Celebrate Recovery ministry. Nancy loved to travel and explore and early loved taking many photographs along the way! What Nancy loved above all was her Savior Jesus and the fellowship of believers.Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ora; and siblings, John Gray, Jr., Kenneth Gray, and Betty Gray Hahner.Survivors: Sons, David Woodard and wife, Silvia of Waco, Texas, Daniel Woodard and wife, Dannette of Burleson, Texas; grandchildren, Joshua Woodard (Angela), Jonathan Woodard (Ashley), Benjamin Woodard, Abigail Woodard, Katelyn Woodard, Stephen Woodard, and Timothy Woodard; and great-grandchild, Madison Woodard.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Community Hospice House Burleson and numerous family and friends who have visited, prayed and encouraged us at this time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Nancy's honor to https://www.gofundme.com/f/madison-the-rise-school-of-austin for therapy and related treatment of great-granddaughter Madison or to Nancy's favorite missionaries, Terry and Tiffany McConnell at Eagles Nest Children's Home in Sololá, Guatemala via http://www.commissionbox.org/campaigns/mcconnells-on-mission-buygive-com-campaign-code-gua002/Condolences may also be left on the Woodards family online guestbook at www.lucasandblessingfh.com.Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home518 SW Johnson Ave.Burleson, TX 76028(817) 525-1143Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
