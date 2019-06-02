Linda J. WoodardMarch 7, 1951 - May 22, 2019Linda J. Woodard, 68, of Waco, passed away May 22, 2019.Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.