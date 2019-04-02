James E. Wood, Jr.July 29, 1922 - March 24, 2019James E. Wood, Jr., PhD, 96, died peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019.A world renowned expert on Religious Liberty and Church-State issues, member of the World Council of Churches, National Council of Churches, he was also a major figure in the Baptist circles. He was a professor at Baylor University in Waco, TX, where founded the J.M. Dawson Center for Church-State studies in 1959, wrote and edited the Journal of Church and State. He was also the Executive Director of the Baptist Joint Committee from 1972 to 1980 when he returned to Baylor.Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Alma McKenzie Wood.James was a devoted father to his son, James E. Wood, III; also survived by many family members and friends.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Olive Branch Cemetery in the City Park of Portsmouth, VA.Advent Funeral & Cremation Services7211 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22046(703) 241-7402Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.