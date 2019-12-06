Clara Nell WommackSept. 15, 1924 - Dec. 2, 2019Clara Nell Wommack was born on September 15, 1924 in Leesville, Louisiana, to Fred S. Ray and Flora Matilda Ray and passed away on December 2, 2019 in Waco, Texas.Nell was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Paul Wommack; two brothers, MD and Fred; and sister, Helen Nina (married to Guy Davis).She is survived by two sons: William H. Wommack and Chris K. Wommack and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Colton Wommack of San Antonio, TX, Alex Wommack of Seattle, WA, and Chase Wommack of Ft. Worth, TX; and caregiver for Paul, Jerry Pickett of San Antonio, TX.Nell moved to Houston from Texarkana, Texas, and was a member of First Baptist-The Woodlands. She attended Business College and was employed by Red River Arsenal during World War II. In addition to writing poetry, her hobbies were music, needlepoint and various other crafts. In 1992, she published a book, "Poems to Share".In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to a charity of your choice.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, in Cashner Colonial Chapel with visitation being held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery.You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at www.cashnerconroe.com.Cashner Funeral Home801 Teas Rd.Conroe TX, 77303(936) 756-2126
