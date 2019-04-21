Sue Gray Wolfe1933 - 2019Sue Wolfe, a native of Virginia, passed away. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., May 1, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 2733 Oak Lawn Ave. Dallas, TX 75219.In 1974, she married George Edward Wolfe, Jr., (July 21, 1920 - Jan. 1, 1997). He was President of the family-owned business, Wolfe the Florist, Inc., that dates back to 1892. Sue had a varied work history that included clerking in Woolworth's as her first job, to later working at the National Geographic Society in Washington, D.C. in the News Service and as Secretary to Gil La Gorse, head of the Advertising Department. Her subsequent employers were two national floral trade associations in Alexandria, VA. The Society of American Florists(SAF) where she was Office Manager, and lastly, as Executive Director of the Wholesale Florists & Florist Suppliers of America (WF&FSA). It was here that she met George Wolfe. He served four years as President of WF&FSA.After marrying George and moving to Waco, Sue was frequently asked where she was from. Her litany: "Born in Salem, Virginia, raised in Roanoke, attended college in Lynchburg, married to John A. Haynes and spent 21 years in Alexandria, and then got to Texas as fast as I could!"The church has played a major role in Sue's life. Raised in the Disciples of Christ Church, she became a Methodist in 1954. Upon marrying George, a cradle Episcopalian, she became one too. Throughout the past 42 years she has maintained an active role either by chairing committees or serving in some other capacity. These included Eucharist Minister, Lay Reader, Choir, Vestry, President of ECW, Chair for two years of the original Share The Joy Christmas dinner program for Waco's homeless.She graduated from the 1996 Community of Hope Diocesan program endorsed by Bishop Payne, where participants become Lay Chaplains to help with shortages in hospitals and communities. Sue also served on the Board of Directors of Mission Waco before its name was expanded to Mission Waco-World.An avid sports fan, Sue loved the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Baylor Bears (men and women), golf, and horse races. She and George were both champion Box Bird and Columbarium participants at events in the USA and abroad.Ballroom dancing became Sue's passion after George's death. She entered national competitions with her instructor and they were awarded numerous trophies in their several years of competing.Sue was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in July of 2017 at Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. She was later moved to Kindred Hospital Ft. Worth Southwest, for rehabilitation until her discharge in November, 2017. Her final move was to The Forum, an Assisted Living facility in Dallas. This allowed her family easy access to help with doctor appointments and other needs. Her motto was: "It is what it is and God and I will handle it!"Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo Houston Gray and Nelle Marie Martin Gray; as well as her only sibling, Robert Houston Gray of California.Sue is survived by a daughter, Susan Haynes Tyrrell and husband, Patrick J. Tyrrell and family, of Barnstable, MA; son, John Allen Haynes, Jr., of Arlington, Texas; granddaughter, Meredith M. Sittmann; and two grandsons, Hunter J. L. Tyrrell and Austin G. Tyrrell. In addition, three step-sons and their wives: George E. and (Karen) Wolfe III, Thomas J. Wolfe, James H. and Sharon Wolfe; and their extended families of nine children; and ten great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
