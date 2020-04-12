Joseph Truitt Wolf Nov. 1, 1931 - April 10, 2020 Joseph Truitt Wolf, 88, of Waco, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Waco Memorial Park with the Reverend Dr. Robert Crilley officiating. Sign the online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Wolf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries