Albert Hans Wolf Nov 22, 1928 - May 1, 2020 Albert Hans Wolf died peacefully, Friday morning, May 1, 2020, with family by his side, in Round Rock, Texas. Albert was born in Bartlett, Texas, on November 22, 1928, to Hans and Martha Wolf. He attended school at the St. John Lutheran Church German-English School in Bartlett. After graduating from Texas Lutheran University in 1948, he joined the U.S. Army. While serving in the Army, he met his wife, Hermine Miklas, while stationed in Vienna, Austria. They were married on April 14, 1951. After they returned to Austin, he attended and graduated from the University of Texas in 1954, with his BBA in Accounting. He worked for the Army Audit Agency, Rockwell International and North American Aviation, Hercules Incorporated, Smith International, and served as Mcgregor City Manager in July 1983. Together, Albert and Hermine operated 2 Wicks and Sticks candle stores, located in Waco and in Temple, for many years. Albert enjoyed camping with his family, helping with Boy Scouts and Little League Baseball, working his farm, watching the Texas Longhorns, and Water Aerobics with Hermine at WRS in Waco. He was a long time member of Sons of Hermann. Albert and Hermine are members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crawford. Albert Hans Wolf was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Martha Wolf. He is survived by his wife, Hermine Wolf. His children, Leo and Kim Wolf, Ernest and Sherri Wolf, Paul and Jeanine Wolf, Karl and Mary Margaret Wolf, and Monica Britten. He has 16 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
