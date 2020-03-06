May 26, 1936 - March 2, 2020 Daniel Maxmillian Wokaty, 83, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. A Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., March 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., March 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco will follow, with Full Military Honors.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Mar 9
Recitation of the Rosary
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Mar 10
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mary's, Church of Assumption
1401 Washington Ave.
Waco, TX 76701
