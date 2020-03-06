May 26, 1936 - March 2, 2020 Daniel Maxmillian Wokaty, 83, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. A Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., March 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., March 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco will follow, with Full Military Honors.
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Visitation begins.
Mar 9
Recitation of the Rosary
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Recitation of the Rosary begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Mary's, Church of Assumption
1401 Washington Ave.
Waco, TX 76701
1401 Washington Ave.
Waco, TX 76701
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Funeral Mass begins.
