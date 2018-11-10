Mildred LaVerne WittieMarch 13, 1935 - Nov. 8, 2018Mildred LaVerne "Bunny" Wittie, 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family November 8, 2018.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 17, at Powers Chapel Cemetery in Cedar Springs, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX.Mildred was born in Travis, Texas, to Clarence and Leta (Reeves) Herring. Her biggest passion was quilting and even won first place at the fair. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 41 years, Darwin L. Wittie; and three sisters, and one brother.Survivors include her children, Clint Herzog and Robin Durmon; niece, Jackie Carmack; grandchildren, Crystal Carter and husband, Anthony, and Brandi Herzog; great-grandchildren, Ethan Durmon, Emma Lea Rainer, and Lillian Talmadge; and several nieces and nephews.Memorial may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.We would like to thank the Staff as Lake Shore Village Nursing Home for the care of our mother while she was there.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
