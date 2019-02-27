Charles Wittenburg Jr.April 20, 1944 - Feb. 24, 2019Charles Wittenburg, Jr. (Butch) went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Friday, March 1, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, officiating by Rev. Brian Coats. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 6-8pm.Charles was born on April 20, 1944 in Waco, TX to Charles and Ella Wittenburg. He was retired military after serving in the US Army Reserves and the Gulf War. He was an avid Baylor Bear fan holding season tickets over 40 years. He was devoted to his family. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He was a member of Central Christian Church.Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Wilbur Wallis, Marie St. John, Sonny Helm and Kenneth Helm.Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Wittenburg; daughters, Jana Griffin of Dallas and Jennifer Wittenburg of Waco; grandchildren, Gatlyn Wittenburg, Savannah Arnet and Jordyn Arnet; and great-grandchildren, Keeslie and Sawyer Mosley, all of Waco; and brothers, Marvin Wittenburg of Waco and Thomas Helm of Fredericksburg; as well as many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Central Christian Church or to a favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.