Joyce Witt
Nov. 7, 1935 - April 12, 2020
Joyce Ann Witt, 84, of Waco, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Fort Worth. There will be a private family burial at Oakwood Cemetery.
Joyce was born November 7, 1935, to Robert and Velma (Kile) Snipes in Waco, Texas. She married Warner Witt on April 5, 1963, in Waco. Joyce worked in many roles throughout her life. She worked for Community Bank, she was a private investigator, sold fencing, and was an office manager for Wilson's Department Store, just to name a few. Later in life she became the primary caregiver for her mother, Velma Snipes. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family, around a campfire, camping, fishing or just going out to eat. She loved watching the birds, especially hummingbirds, and always loved flowers. Joyce had a huge heart and loved helping others, whether they were family or not. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warner; son, Tommy Witt; brothers, Lester Snipes and John Snipes; sister, Hazel Gorgas.
Joyce is survived by three sons, Robert Witt, Steve Witt, and Lyndon Witt; grandchildren, Jennifer Witt, Melody Witt, Lyndie Witt, and Stephen Witt; brothers, Ron Snipes and Gaylon Snipes; sisters, Helen Decker and Geneva Vaughan; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and of course, her little Pixie, the chihuahua.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.