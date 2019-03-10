Leah WisemanNov. 24, 1932 - Feb. 26, 2019Leah (Wolf) Wiseman, of Fremont, CA, passed away on February 26, 2019. Leah was born to Alma and John "Honey" Wolf in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Waco High School in 1950 and attended Baylor University as an art major. She met her husband, David, when he was an aviation cadet at James Connally Air Force Base. Upon his graduation from aviation school, they were married in December 1952 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. After living in many places, they eventually settled in Fremont, CA.Leah leaves behind her loving husband, David; brother, David; and three daughters, Teri Edwards, Leesa Wiseman, and Amy Toth (Tim). She adored her three granddaughters, Amanda Pitman (great-grandson, Frankie), Brittany Brown, and Ariel Brown. Leah was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Brittany.Leah was a lover of all animals and was devoted to Brittany's dog, Ruby, with whom she was best pals. Leah enjoyed touring with the Acorn A's Model A Club. Wherever Leah was, she made lifelong friends, including many foreign exchange students. Leah was talented as an artist and seamstress and had a recipe published in Better Homes & Gardens magazine.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Irvington Presbyterian Church, 4181 Irvington Ave., Fremont, CA 94538, where she was a longtime member.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Leah's memory to: Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road, Waco, TX 76702, fuzzyfriendsrescue.com or animal rescue or charity of your choice.Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels40842 Fremont BoulevardFremont, California 94538(510) 656-1226Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
