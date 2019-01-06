Sharon Wise1943 - 2018Francis Sharon Ann Wise, resident of Tomball, formerly of Woodway, passed away on December 23, 2018, in her home at the age of 75 years. Sharon was born in November of 1943, in Mexia, Texas and is the daughter of the late Ray Pugh and Ruby (Gibson) Krueger. She was a graduate of Mexia High School. Sharon married Darrell Wise in 1968. After many years of raising her children, she was employed by American Bank and retired in 2009 as Vice President of Loan Operations.She battled cancer on and off for 25 years but lived her life to the fullest. Sharon enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, traveling, and spending time with her family. Sharon and Darrell were avid cruisers and traveled frequently, visiting many different parts of the world. She encouraged others to follow their dreams and left behind a legacy of love.Sharon is survived by her beloved husband, Darrell Wise of Tomball; three children and spouses, Michael and Tina Wise of Katy, Melanie and Danny Kasper of Salado, and Susan and Jeff Rogers of Tomball; eight grandchildren; mother, Ruby Krueger of Hewitt; three brothers, Ray and Cathy Pugh, Bobby and late Carol Pugh, and Jerry and Gloria Pugh; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Pugh; and sister-in-law, Carol Pugh.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019, at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, Woodway, with The Rev. Bryan Patrick officiating. A reception will follow the service so family can greet friends.Memorial donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160, (301) 253-8687, www.curesarcoma.org/sharon-a-wise/.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.