Sherwin WinnifordFeb. 13, 1931 - Jan. 4, 2020Sherwin Winniford, age 88, of Waco, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Services at St. Louis Catholic Church are pending.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:30PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
2001 N. 25th St
WACO, TX 76708
