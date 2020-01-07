Sherwin WinnifordFeb. 13, 1931 - Jan. 4, 2020Sherwin Winniford, age 88, of Waco, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Services at St. Louis Catholic Church are pending. Share a memory or send a message to his family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Winniford, Sherwin
To send flowers to the family of Sherwin Winniford, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:30PM
5:00PM-7:30PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Sherwin's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
2001 N. 25th St
WACO, TX 76708
2001 N. 25th St
WACO, TX 76708
Guaranteed delivery before Sherwin's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.