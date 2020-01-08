Sherwin A. WinnifordJuly 13, 1931 - Jan. 4, 2020Sherwin A. (Sherm) Winniford, 88, of Waco, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend, went home peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louis Catholic Church on January 11 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Ryan Higdon as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sherm, son of Claude Sherwin and Stella Mae (Witcher), was born July 13, 1931, and grew up on a farm outside Cumby, Texas. He attended East Texas State Teachers College, graduating in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in history. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1955 and then attended Baylor Law School, graduating in 1958. Sherm practiced law in Waco for 43 years with the firm of Fulbright Winniford. He married Mildred (Torchy) Brown in 1954, and she preceded him in 1990. They had two sons, Dustye and John Charles.In 1992, he married Elaine Ferguson, and for the next 28 years they traveled, played golf (his favorite courses were in Hawaii), and shared so many of life's blessings. He enjoyed watching Baylor football as well as the Baylor Lady Bears.An avid reader, Sherm never turned down a book, especially when it was a biography or World War II history. He was a friend to all animals and was an incredible storyteller. Many friendships began with "Blue Suede Shoes"! His insight, sense of fairness, generosity, and dedication to the law will long be remembered.Preceding him in death were his parents; Torchy; mothers-in-law, Lillian "Mama" Brown and Helen Rose; father-in-law, Robert "Papa" Brown; brother, Dewayne and wife, Gloria Winniford; and brother-in-law, Richard Blackshear.He is survived by his wife, Elaine; sons, Dustye and John Charles; grandson, Randall; brother, Joe Don Winniford and wife, Mary; sisters-in-law, Boo Robinson and Kim Blackshear; brother-in-law, Clifton Robinson and wife, Betsy; nieces, Donna Davis, Devy Bert, Holly Robinson and husband, Nathan; nephews, John Winniford and wife, Nikki, Steve Winniford, Gordon Robinson and wife, Valerie, Charles Robinson, Beau Blackshear and wife, Samantha; many life long friends; and his precious dogs, Baxter and Buddy.Sherm's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Drs. Wayne Falcone, Tom Lundeen, Jeffrey Young, and Gary Barbin, as well as to Mary, Tootie, and Vicki, formerly with Providence Cardiac Rehab, for the exceptional care provided to Sherm over the years. The family also thanks Dr. Adam Falcone, Missy, and the Bluebonnet Hospice family, especially Anthony, Jessica, Patricia, and Stacy for their support.Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends, Waco Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.A special thank you to Bruce Fisher for his kindness and help when it was needed the most.Pallbearers are Colin O'Neill, John Winniford, Vince Clark, Steve Williams, Beau Blackshear, and Gordon Robinson.Honorary pallbearers are Clifton Robinson, Bob Wolter, Paul Marable, Wanda Butler, John Fulbright Family, Dick Dickson Family, Newman Copeland, Joe Johnson Family, Ginger Witcher, Louis Muldrow, Bill Sessions, Harry Littlewood, Bruce Fisher, Ron Smart, John Fisher, Rosemary McClain, Noley Bice, and the Fulbright Winniford Law Firm.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
