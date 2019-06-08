Doris S. WinklerApril 21, 1926 - June 7, 2019Doris S. Winkler, age 93, died June 7, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 10, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St. Martin's Cemetery in Tours. A Rosary service will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 9, followed by visitation until 8 p.m, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Doris was born April 21, 1926, in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Valley Mills High School in 1944. After high school, Doris graduated from Providence School of Nursing and Baylor School of Anesthesia. She spent her entire career working at Providence Hospital.On January 1, 1952, Doris married the love of her life, Daniel Winkler of Tours. Dan and Doris were married 46 years before his passing in 1998.Doris was an active member in the St. Louis Women's Society, St. Veronica's Circle, St. Louis Bereavement Committee, and the Providence Auxiliary.Preceding her in death is her husband, Daniel Winkler; and great-grandson, Evan Abel.Survivors include two sons, John Winkler and wife, Brenda, of Lorena, and Mark Winkler of Waco; three grandchildren, Wendy Gates and husband, Clint, of China Spring, Kristi Abel and husband, John, of Lorena, and Brad Hill and wife, Theresa, of Hewitt; eight great-grandchildren, Cody Mills, Connally Mills, Collin Mills, Jacob Abel, Ryne Abel, Brinley Hill, Merrin Hill, and Mason Meyers.Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Allred and Jerry Muse.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin's Cemetery Association, 1185 Berger Road, West, Texas 76691.The family would like to sincerely thank Interim Healthcare's Nicole and Dee for their compassionate and loving care of Doris during her final months.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
