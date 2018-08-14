James David WindhamAug. 22, 1951 - Aug. 12, 2018James David Windham, 66, of Crawford, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 17 at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Coats officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 16 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.James was born August 22, in Waco to Alma Harold and Gladys (Pilgrim) Windham. James was an avid and well known bass fisherman and was a member of the Waco Bass Club for many years as well as several other Central Texas bass fishing clubs. He enjoyed many things including listening to country music, barbecuing and entertaining family and friends, but most of all he loved his children and grandchildren; they were his top priority.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Harold Wayne Windham.Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Joyce Windham; children, Melissa Windham, Angela Windham and Jason Windham; grandchildren, Taylor Womack, Zoe Windham and Zander Windham; and sisters, Michelle Windham and Debbie Windham.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.