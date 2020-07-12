William Bert Wilson January 22, 1939 - July 6, 2020 William "Bert" Wilson, 81, of Waco, passed away on July 6, in Springfield, MO, following a prolonged illness. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at the OakCrest Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, at his beloved church home – Seventh & James Baptist Church in Waco. In response to current concerns, the service will also be recorded and later posted on the church's website for those that cannot attend in person. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to Waco Foundation c/o Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors, or Seventh & James Baptist Church Youth Ministry. Bert was born January 22, 1939, in Wharton, TX, to Elbert and Ruth Wilson. Following his high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1957 and honorably served until 1965, earning the rank of S SGT E-6. During this time, he was also attending Baylor University in Waco, from where he later graduated, and where he met his first wife, Judy King. They married in 1960, and had two children, William "Scott", and Evelyn Lorraine "Lorrie" Wilson. Tragically, Judy lost her life in a car accident in 1965, and following her death, Bert took a job in Dallas as a Staff Psychologist for the Buckner Children's Home. While working at Buckner, he met Sandra Hensley, one of the nursing staff, who he later married in 1966. Together, they had three children, Wendy Beth, Christopher "Collin", and Peter "Alan" Wilson. A career opportunity with the National Institutes of Health took the family to Maryland in 1968, where he participated in family studies. In addition, he also held roles as a career counselor at the University of MD, and taught evening classes at the local community college. Despite these commitments, he was always able to find time to spend time with his family and remained highly active in the church and community. Among his many roles, he served as a Deacon at FBC Rockville, and the head of a local women's shelter, as well as serving as Chairman of Rockville Community Ministries. While in MD, Bert also earned his Doctorate in Psychology from American University. This was a project finally realized after many years spent working on his dissertation, and he wore his graduation ring proudly throughout his remaining years. Bert was an active man and loved being outdoors. He had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying small planes – his favorites being the Cherokee and Piper Cub. Later, he flew as a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He also enjoyed sports and was active with his sons in peewee football. In later years, baseball and women's volleyball were his top picks, and in him, Baylor had an avid fan and season ticket holder – Go Lady Bears! He also enjoyed camping and traveling. His children remember many fun camping trips, and several "infamous" road-trips that were made in a station wagon from Maryland to Texas with Bert, his five kids, and the family dog - sometimes, without their mom (she wised up early on). If he did not have it before, Bert certainly learned patience on those trips, but the kids still laugh about the chaos and will always cherish those memories. A career opportunity with IBM for Sandy brought the family back to TX in 1987. Bert remained in MD for another year until a career opportunity with the Federal Aviation Administration opened for him in the Fort Worth office. He worked his remaining years at the FAA in HR Management, retiring from the government in 2001 with 33 years of service. In 2000, Bert and Sandy relocated to Waco, and became actively involved in the community. Following his retirement, they spent time traveling, enjoying family, and participating in their many clubs and activities. Members of Seventh & James Baptist Church, Bert became a Deacon, and participated in the church's Meals-on-Wheels program, often bringing along his trusted fuzzy friends, Bobo and Chloe. He was a member, and past president of the local Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors, an AARP Tax Aide Preparer, Safety Officer in Waco Composite Squadron, CAP Safety Officer, Group III, and CAP, Texas Wing (Civil Air Patrol). Bert and Sandy had been married 47 years when she passed after a prolonged illness. Following her death, Bert took time to spend with his favorite (and only) sister, Marilyn White, and her family in Missouri. He enjoyed his time with her and participated in a mission trip with her church where he met Barbara Brown, who he later married in 2016. Splitting their time between TX and MO, Bert and Barbara loved to travel, and took several touring trips together, as well as frequent road trips to visit their families. They both shared a love for dogs, baseball, and the outdoors and spent a lot of time at the ballparks, and in their yard in MO with their three dogs, and many gardening projects. Always up for a challenge, Bert was an amateur blacksmith, and beekeeper. Barbara was a runner, and Bert loved spending time at her races proudly cheering her on from the sidelines. An adventure seeker at heart, and always a particularly good sport, Bert took on many daring challenges in the great outdoors with his kids and grandkids. Hiking, fishing, and boating were a few of his favorite pastimes. One of his more famous ventures was his attempt at kayaking. After capsizing, and losing his cellphone and his hearing aids to the watery deep, he decided that kayaking probably was not his most graceful moment, but that did not stop him from getting out there several more times. He certainly had fun trying, and his daughter certainly had fun laughing with him! More often, you could find him fishing along the rivers with his son, Alan – that was more his speed. Always out to catch that elusive "big one", but more often than not, getting "smoked" by the fish. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, William Elbert, Sr. and Ruth Wilson; his younger brother, Gerald H. Wilson; his wives, Judith B. Wilson (King), and Sandra J. Wilson (Hensley); and his son, Christopher "Collin" E. Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown; his sister, Marilyn White; his daughters, Evelyn "Lorrie" Schultz and Wendy Beth Lindly; and his sons, Peter "Alan" and William "Scott" Wilson. Bert was also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather with many children to his credit. Grandchildren include Jeremiah Schultz (son of Lorrie Schultz), Jessica Lindly-Cook, and Jennifer Lindly-Barrett (daughters of Wendy Lindly), Alison Wilson (daughter of Alan Wilson), and Conor Wilson, Sally Wilson, and Quinnlan Wilson (children of Collin Wilson). Great-grandchildren include Oliver Natoli (son of Alison Wilson), and Elijah Cook (son of Jessica Lindly-Cook). Bert had a very extensive extended family, and in addition to those already listed above, he had many others in his life that he loved. Bert was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and an enormously proud great-grandfather whose love of life, sense of adventure, and silly humor will be terribly missed. However, being a man of faith, we are all comforted knowing that he lives on in Christ, and we look forward to the day when we can be reunited. Were he still with us now, he would tell you that he enjoyed an exceptionally long and full life with many great experiences, and wonderful people with whom to love and share it. He was blessed. He frequently shared his love and pride for his children and grandchildren with others, but nothing can top the pride we all felt for him. He was the best, and he will be missed. We love you, Dad! The family invites you to leave a message or share a memory of Bert at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
