Nelma WilsonNov. 11, 1933 - Aug. 31, 2019Funeral services for Nelma Lloyd Knight Wilson will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Union Cemetery Chapel. Brother Ken Henbest will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, at the Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr., Woodway, Texas. The Rev. Bryan Patrick will officiate.Mrs. Wilson, age 85, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence in McGregor.She was born in Freestone, November 11, 1933, to Lloyd H. and Muriel Knight. Nelma graduated from Teague High School with the class of 1950. She attended business college in Dallas before going to work for Southwestern Bell/AT&T where she retired after a thirty year career. Mrs. Wilson returned to work for AAFES and retired permanently after five years. She was a delightful lady and devoted herself to her family whom she loved. Mrs. Wilson was talented in painting, deco podge, making jewelry bracelets, and cooking. She was always trying new recipes. Though she didn't enjoy "roughing it", she tolerated camping in an RV and really enjoyed the camp house family reunions. Nelma married Gene Wilson, a high school classmate, on January 27, 2007, and shared over twelve wonderful years together. Mrs. Wilson was a member of the Woodway First United Methodist Church.Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd H. and Muriel Knight.She is survived by her husband, Gene Wilson of McGregor; one daughter, Vicki Kathleen Clark and husband, Dennis, of North Richland Hills; one son, Reggie Black of Dallas; three grandchildren, Nicholas Barnum and wife, Jennifer, Christopher Barnum, and Jessica Hutchison and husband, Tiger; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Barnum, Noah Barnum, Ethan Barnum, Christian Barnum, Katalina Barnum, Victoria Hutchison, and Guinever Hutchison; numerous cousins and friends.She met every battle hurled at her with the tenacity of Job and with grace and dignity and was so quietly talented, never to be forgotten.The family requests memorials be made to the Freestone Church of Christ, P.O. Box 343, Teague, Texas 75860 or to the Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr., Woodway, Texas 76712 or online at www.woodwayfumc.org.Please visit our website at www.bowersfuneralhome.net to sign the memorial guestbook or to leave a message for the family.Bowers Funeral Home900 U.S. Hwy 84 WestTeague, Texas 75860(254) 739-2511Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
