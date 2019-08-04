Julian Holmes WilsonJanuary 23, 1934 - July 27, 2019Julian H. Wilson, of Clifton, Texas, left peacefully to be with the Lord on July, 27, 2019.Julian was born in Hillsboro, Texas, January 23, 1934, to Jeto Byrd Wilson and Freddie June Wilson. Julian grew up and went to school in Hillsboro. He was a member of the National Guard while in school before joining the Air Force in 1952. He was a physiological training instructor in the altitude chamber.After his Air Force service Julian found he had a talent for sales. He found himself in Dallas working for National Life and Accident Insurance where he met the love of his life, Wanda Barnard. They married in 1959. In 1966 Julian went to work for Bird Kultgen Ford and the family moved to Waco. Julian quickly moved up in the company and within a short time became the General Sales Manager.During his 31 years at Bird Kultgen Ford, Julian trained and mentored many young salespeople and took great joy in doing so. He was awarded numerous awards for his performance by Ford Motor Company. He retired in 1997.Julian also loved his community and served it at the Civic level. Some examples include his work as a member of the Rotary Club in Waco where he and Wanda were Paul Harris Fellows. He helped improve his community by working with the West Shore Civic Center in Laguna Park where he served as President. He helped organize community cleanup programs for which he received a Civic Achievement award from Bosque County in 2009. Julian was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner.His retirement years were spent living at his home on Lake Whitney where he enjoyed boating, fishing, playing with grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. He always loved Bosque County. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Meridian. He loved his God, family and country.Julian loved to travel and he and Wanda saw much of the world. But his favorite place of all was his beloved United States and he and Wanda traveled to all fifty states. Many of these trips were with his children because he wanted them to share his love for our country.Julian was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie June Wilson and Jay Byrd Wilson; and seven siblings: brothers, Jesse Earl, James Ivan, Jerrell Frederick, Joe Donald and John Moore and sisters, Margaret Morgan, and Lucille Caine; children, James Frank (infant) and daughter, June Marie Langdale.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wandalene Wilson; two sons, Joe David Wilson and John Robert Wilson and daughter-in-law, Bobi Wilson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held August 10, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main, Meridian, TX 76665. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with service at 3:00 p.m.The family ask donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in lieu of flowers. Shrinershospitalforchildren.org/shc.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.