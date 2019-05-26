George B. Wilson, Jr.July 30, 1928 - May 22, 2019George B. Wilson, Jr., 90, passed away in Waco, Texas. Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. John Episcopal Church in Marlin, Texas. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.