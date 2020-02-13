Elizabeth WilsonSep. 13, 1939 - Feb. 11, 2020Elizabeth Wilson, of Waco, formerly of Axtell, passed away Monday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 80.A celebration of life will be at a later date.Elizabeth was born September 13, 1939, in Malone, Texas, the only child of William A. and Gertrude L. (Reinke) Piel. She graduated from Axtell High School in 1958 where she met and later married Tommy Ross Wilson on August 22, 1959. To this union were born three children: Bradley Ross, Randolph Scott, and Rhonda Rebecca.Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Tommy; her son, Randolph Scott at the age of 25; her parents; and numerous aunts and uncles.Survivors include her son Bradley and his wife, Jonell; her daughter, Rhonda Dieterich; and two grandsons, Trey and Tyler Dieterich.Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

