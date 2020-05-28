Christopher Wilson

August 15, 1977 - May 22, 2020

Christopher Wilson, 42, of Waco, Texas passed away May 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, at Greenwood Cemetery in Teague, Texas. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Wilson; and infant brother, James Craig Wilson. Chris is survived by his two daughters, Ashley and Haley Wilson; a son, Landon Wilson; his mother, Shirley Wilson; brother, Keith Wilson; a grandson, Noah Wilson; Aunt and Uncle James and Brenda Wilson.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries