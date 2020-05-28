Christopher Wilson
August 15, 1977 - May 22, 2020
Christopher Wilson, 42, of Waco, Texas passed away May 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, at Greenwood Cemetery in Teague, Texas. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Wilson; and infant brother, James Craig Wilson. Chris is survived by his two daughters, Ashley and Haley Wilson; a son, Landon Wilson; his mother, Shirley Wilson; brother, Keith Wilson; a grandson, Noah Wilson; Aunt and Uncle James and Brenda Wilson.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.