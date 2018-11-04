Christopher WilsonDec. 8, 1970 - Oct. 25, 2018Christopher Collin Elbert Wilson, of Waco, TX, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at the age of 47.Collin was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Jean (Hensley) Wilson.He is survived by his father, William Elbert Wilson, Jr. of Waco, TX; children, Conor, Sally, and Quinnlan Wilson of Haslet, TX; sisters, Lorrie Schultz of Chula Vista, CA, and Wendy Lindly of Social Circle, GA; brothers, Alan Wilson of Georgetown, TX, and Scott Wilson of Hedgesville, WV; as well as a large family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Collin was born in Tacoma Park, MD, December 8, 1970, to Sandra Jean and William Elbert Wilson, Jr. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 to 1997 as a Spanish Linguist. Upon honorable discharge, he used his VA education benefits and graduated from University of TX at Arlington in 2005 with a major in Spanish, and a minor in Criminal Justice.His career was spent primarily in management and sales for a number of companies. Most recently, he had begun working with his brother, Alan, as the Marketing Director for Wilco Electric LLC.Collin was a devoted father who deeply loved his children, and enjoyed spending time with them. He found great pleasure in rooting them on in all their activities, and bragging on their achievements to all who would listen. They were his greatest pride and joy. He was also a loving son, and a beloved brother whose kindness, loyalty, and humor will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., November 30, 2018, at the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery with full military honors.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.