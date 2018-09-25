Alma WilsonMarch 4, 1932 - Sept 21, 2018Alma Louise Wilson, 86, of Waco, passed away, September 21, 2018, in Waco. Her family will welcome visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 25, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. in Waco. A celebration service of her life will be held at 1:30 p.m., September 26, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Rev. Ken James officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Louise was born the youngest of four sisters on March 4, 1932 in the family farmhouse near Thornton, Texas, to her loving parents, Johnnie and Ruby Wright and siblings, Hazel, Kathleen and Doris.In 1950, she met and married a young soldier, Billy D. Wilson whom she met in Lynn's Café in Groesbeck. Together, they proudly served a military career and raised their two sons, Steve and Gary Wilson. She and Bill moved to Waco in 1982. For most of her adult life, Louise worked as a dental/oral surgery office assistant, including many years working for Waco surgeons Drs. Sibley, Grogan and Lance.In 1996, she suffered a near-fatal stroke that forever changed her life. Though she lost her mobility and independence, her faith and determination never ceased to grow. For more than 22 years, she focused on one day being able to walk again, returning to her home and going back to work! Confident in her eternal reward, she often talked of one day soon being "with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ." In recent months, her heart has been on "going home, to Heaven."Louise was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and appreciated the many years of encouraging visits by the staff, deacons and her Sunday School class.She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Bill; and younger son, Gary. Survivors include her son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Pam Wilson, of Waco; daughter-in-law, Connie Wilson, of Dennison. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all whom love their "Nana" and have faithfully visited her: Brad, Kendra, Colton, Kenley, and Alana Wilson, Brent, Nicki, Tristan, Reese and Woods Wilson, Brittany (Wilson), Lainey and Livi Derrick, Ryan and Brittanye Wilson, Cory and Meghan (Wilson) and Tucker Sage, Clint, Ashley (Wilson), Audrey and Bennett Garwood, Robbie and Erin (Wilson) and Lincoln Betts and Chris, Deya, Ryan and Amy Burkhart. She also has a host of other loving nieces and nephews who were very special to her.The family extends warm appreciation to her many caregivers, especially the many Visiting Angels caregivers that enriched her life. Angela Anderson and Tiffany Kendricks deserve special recognition for their devotion and exceptional care. For those desiring, the family has suggested memorial contributions to the Building Fund of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Avenue, Waco, TX 76706.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
