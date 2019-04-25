Aubrey Loyd WillsSept. 18, 1942 - April 22, 2019Aubrey Loyd Wills passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Rosemound Cemetery, with The Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Aubrey was born September 18, 1942, in Waco, Texas, to James "Bob" and Katie (Ray) Wills. He married Glenda Faye Hoover on September 23, 1961 and served in the Army from 1976 to 1979. He retired from Huck Manufacturing and his favorite pastime was fishing.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenda on February 15, 2002; an infant son, Jerry Lloyd Wills; and brother, Ronald Wills.Survivors include his children, Aubrey Lee "Skeet" Wills and wife, Sharon, and Randy Wills and wife, Marie; brothers, Johnny Wills and wife, Marilyn, and Doug Wills and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Jade, Ryan and Nancy, Christie Cain, Krista Brumfield, Randy Wills, A.J. Wills and Dustin Whitehouse; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and double cousins; special friends, Sharon Wood and Billy Fuller.After the services the family will be at Johnny and Marilyn Wills residence.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.