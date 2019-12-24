Vance N. WillisFeb. 6, 1931 - Dec. 22, 2019Vance N. Willis, 88, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Holston officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, at the funeral home.Vance was born on February 6, 1931, in West, Texas, to Everett and Beulah (Crabb) Willis. He attended public schools in West, and was a member of the first basketball and baseball sports teams at West High School, before his graduation. Vance married the love of his life, Georgia Heitmiller on December 24, 1951. His hobbies were, Ham Radio, Kites, Antiques, Travel and photography. He was very active in his community and church.He was an airman in the U.S. Air Force, a member of the Waco Police Department, then worked for Sunshine Crackers, A.O. Smith, General Tire and Rubber, Purvis Bearings and was retired as General Manager of Waco Communications. An outstanding work record.He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Kelly Stanford; and brother, Everett Lee Willis.Vance is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; daughters, Vana Smith and husband, Darwin, Laura Schag and husband, Tony, and Mark Stanford; three grandchildren, Ryan McLain, Caitlyn McLain, and Whitney Stanford; and three great-grandchildren.View his video and sign the guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
