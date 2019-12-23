Lance WillisFeb. 6, 1931 - Dec. 22, 2019Lance Willis, 88, of Waco, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 24, at the OakCrest Funeral Home Chapel, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation with his family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 22, at OakCrest Funeral Home.You may share a memory or leave a message to his family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

