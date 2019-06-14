Bryan E. WillisMarch 29, 1954 - June 4, 2019Bryan Willis, 65, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Trinity A.M.E. Church located at 819 Dunbar St., Waco, Texas 76704. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.Bryan was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Billy and Margaret Willis. He attended schools in Waco and was the highest ranking male in the 1972 graduating class of Jefferson-Moore High School. He also graduated from McLennan Community College with high honors and with a degree in Business Management.Bryan worked in management for 28 years at Jack and Jill Donuts, Inc. He was also a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 13 years before retiring. Bryan was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Jim Simmons; brother, Terry Willis; and grandmother, Zenora Scott.He survived by his beloved wife, Janis; sons, Reggie Willis and Kristi, and Christopher Posey and Nicole; Godsons, Billy Kuykendall and Mary Joyce and Victor Plump and Misty; sisters, Bernadene Ingram, Kay Clay and Sherry Williams and Carlas, Sr., Beverly Hudson and Albert and Pamela Harris-Ball and George; brother, Tracy Clay and Priscilla; grandchildren, Kalea and Kyla Willis, Faith Johnson, Hope, Grace, and Charity Posey; great-grandchild, King Woods of Crowley; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.