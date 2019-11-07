Betty WillisJuly 10, 1942 - Nov. 1, 2019Betty Jo Vaughan Willis, 77, of Waco, Texas, went to be with Jesus on November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Crestview Church of Christ, with Scott Talley and Jordan Hubbard officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will be at Thornton Cemetery, Thornton, Texas.

